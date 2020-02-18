A new widerness and outdoor survival guide by Secrets of Survival lists the necessary special emergency equipment tools and foods and the must-haves tools for disaster survival.

(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) -- A new widerness and outdoor survival guide by Secrets of Survival lists the necessary special emergency equipment tools and foods and the must-haves tools for disaster survival that would allow users to ensure they have an easy and effective emergency preparation.

Secrets of Survival announced the release of a new expert report on the best foods for wild camping, climbing and hiking as well as for emergency outdoor survival situtions. The site specializes in the necessities, skills and consumer goods people need to survive an emergency survival situations and distasters.

The report is available at https://secretsofsurvival.com/best-survival-foods .

The experts explain that when a disaster strikes, there are certain essential emergency survival multi-purpose tools, equipment and foods that become life-saving.

Emergency survival foods stocks are often held by people who live in areas affected by earthquakes, floods or other natural disasters. Yet, not all foods are created equal and in a survival situation people want to have access to the best and if possible nutritious enough foods.

Secrects of Survival has released numerous expert guides that help readers prepare for wilderness and outdoor emergency survival. For instance, some of the reports provide detailed instructions as to how each tool in the survival kit should be used to improve the user's chances of survival. Interested parties can find lists with the most reliable and affordable survival kit tools, survial bracelets, knives and foods as well as expert reviews of emergency survival products.

The site explains that long-term survival without modern amenities means that people have to plan for many different scenarios. They can access important tools and foods now, but it would probably be extremely difficult to do so in a disaster situation. They need to make sure that they can meet their basic needs and get proper food and water supply as well as access to other essential things.

A spokesperson for Secrets of Survival shared: "Everyone has their own idea of ​​what a survival bag or kit should look like and include; what survival foods, equipment and items should be taken. For many preppers, equipment is the be-all and end-all when it comes to survival in the event of a disaster. But if you want to prepare for a natural disaster or an outdoor emergency survival situation, we would recommend that you check out our list of the best survival multi purpose tools and foods necessary for disaster preparedness."

Many serious survivors and pioneers have the resources to survive at least a year because they want to be sure they can handle any catastrophic event, large or small. Their survival kits in various sizes contain supplies and aids that can provide them with basic protection and help them stay warm, meet basic health and first aid needs. Such survival kits ensure that users can provide food and water, can signal rescuers, and can find their way back in case they get lost.

Secrets of Survival is a reputable source of information from legitimate experts.

For all those interested in familiarizing themselves with the survival tools, foods and devices they need to put together on their survival kit list to ensure their safety and survival and the skills they need to acquire, more information is available at https://secretsofsurvival.com/prepping.