(Newswire.net -- February 24, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- Doctors and even scientists have long been strongly warning against pollution and smog, which have been linked with diseases.

A study carried out in the U.S. has even shown that exposure to air pollution increases the risk of not just osteoporosis but also broken bones in older adults.

The investigators analyzed data on 9.2 million Medicare enrollees in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic area who were admitted to a hospital for fractures from 2003 to 2010.

They end up finding that even a small increase in PM2.5 exposure was linked with an increase in fractures among older adults. It is worth mentioning that PM2.5 pertains to air pollution particulate matter.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the PM2.5 is the label for fine inhalable particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller.

The findings of this research were published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

The study further reveals that individuals who lived in areas with increased levels of PM2.5 and black carbon had reduced levels of an important calcium and bone-related hormone. It is also worth mentioning that they had greater reductions in bone mineral density than did those exposed to lower levels of the two pollutants.

It is vital to avoid or reduce exposure to smog as it can weaken the bones. It is strongly recommended to resort to the scientifically proven measures in helping protect and enhance bone health.

There are many remedies found to be helpful in promoting bone strength, and they include the use of herbs like ashwagandha.

Today, there are more and more people who use natural remedies like ashwagandha for various medicinal purposes. Scientists say ashwagandha has a principal constituent called withaferin A, which increases the proliferation of cells that work in synthesizing the bones.

According to experts, this medicinal herb increases the expression of the specific genes that aid in increasing the number of osteoblasts or cells, which synthesize bones and the genes that mineralize the bones.

Ashwagandha is actually a widely-studied herb found to prevent bone loss and osteoporosis. It is worth realizing that it has been found to prevent changes that could potentially trigger osteoporosis. This natural healing remedy may also aid in preventing bone loss caused by stress and inflammation.

To top it off, ashwagandha also enhances bone mineral density due to its ability to aid in the formation of new bones.

It is worth realizing that ashwagandha has long been found to work wonders in delivering a range of healing effects.

