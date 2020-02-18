A new deck boat rental service has been launched by Capt Joey D Charters & Boat Rentals in Naples, Florida.

Capt Joey D Charters & Boat Rentals has launched a new deck boat rental service for customers in Naples, Florida. They have brand new 2020 Nauticstar Deck Boats for full and half day rentals, providing a great way for visitors to explore the area.

The site explains that Capt Joey D Charters specializes in providing the best backwater and nearshore, offshore or sightseeing adventures in the local area. Visitors to Naples can explore the picturesque water, go fishing, and discover all the best sights with Capt Joey D Charters.

They have been in business since 2002, and have over 30 years of experience in the field. That means customers know they’re getting the best service when they deal with the boat rental experts.

Naples is a popular area in Florida and has been enticing families and individuals alike to visit for a long time. For those who want to see all that Naples has to offer, renting a boat is the best way.

Capt Joey D Charters specializes in a wide range of options for customers, whether they want to go sightseeing or fishing. The Nauticstar Deck Boats are ideal for fishing, touring, celebrating and more.

Popular activities include visiting Keewaydin Island for some of the best shelling, or viewing the Port Royal homes. Others just enjoy the peace, quiet and tranquility of exploring Naples by boat. Customers can choose between the 2020 Nauticstar Hybrid and the 2020 Nauticstar Deck Boats to find the best option to suit their needs.

Full day rental is available, along with half day rental and more tailored boat rental packages.

They state: “Let us show you Naples! At the core of our company, we believe in creating close ties with each customer to best understand their needs and preferences. Whether you are wanting to enjoy the backwaters with the wildlife catching snapper, snook, black drum or trout, we have you covered.”

