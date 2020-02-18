Pro Finish Painting, a Marshalltown, IA commercial painting contractor firm has expanded its service area to six Iowa counties.

(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) -- Marshalltown, IA -- Pro Finish Painting, a Marshalltown, IA commercial painting contractor firm has expanded its service area to six Iowa counties. The professional commercial painting and flooring contractor provides industrial cleaning, epoxy flooring, interior, and exterior painting services.

Marshalltown, IA office painting contractor Pro Finish Painting announced the expansion of its interior and exterior industrial painting service to facilities across the state. The company offers a full suite of painting, floor coating, and specialty services in Jasper, Polk, Hamilton, Hardin, Story, and Marshall counties.

More information about Pro Finish Painting is available at https://www.profinishiowa.com

The professional interior painting company in Marshall County, IA has expanded its commercial and industrial painting services in response to a growing demand for cost-effective and high-quality painting in Iowa.

Pro Finish Painting specializes in full interior and exterior painting for factories, warehouses, offices, retail stores, educational institutions, hospitals, and other buildings. The company has completed several commercial and industrial flooring and epoxy coating projects in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Newton, and Ankeny, IA.

Professional Marshalltown, IA industrial painters provide painting and flooring services during or after hours to minimize disruption to a client's business operations. Pro Finish Painting provides specialty painting services for hangars, storage tanks, and military sites. The company also offers rust removal and painting for industrial tanks, pipes, roofs, and metal doors.

Other core services include the painting and repair of EIFS (Exterior Insulating Finish Systems), epoxy flooring installations, and brick waterproofing. If required, Pro Finish Painting offers industrial space blowdowns, decreasing, and full cleanups.

According to a spokesperson for the Jasper County, IA professional industrial painters, "We service new construction or existing maintenance needs and handle the repainting or remodeling of existing structures. Our quality workmanship and service guarantee that the job will be professionally done on time."

Since the year 2000, Pro Finish has been the preferred professional commercial painting and flooring contractor in Marshalltown, IA. Painting teams are backed by experienced support and administrative staff to maximize project efficiency.

For more information about West Des Moines office space painting, call 641-751-3568 or visit the URL above.