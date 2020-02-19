A leading home health care agency has expanded services in Monmouth County NJ. They specialize in hourly and full-time live-in home care for those seniors with dementia and Alzheimer's.

(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) -- Monmouth County, NJ -- A leading home health care agency has expanded services in Monmouth County NJ. They specialize in hourly and full-time live-in home care for those seniors with dementia and Alzheimer's.

Expert Home Care, a leading home health care agency in New Jersey has expanded its senior care services in Monmouth County NJ. They are experts in personalized home care for seniors. The professional team provides full time and hourly care for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

For more information see https://www.experthomecare.com.

The company has launched advanced caregiver training for all staff in the care of individuals afflicted with dementia and Alzheimer’s. It's decision to expand home care in Monmouth County, NJ comes after doing extensive market research and discovering a dearth of specialized services for the elderly and their families who are dealing with these diseases.

Expert Home Care has been providing home health aides to New Jersey for over three decades. The focus on Monmouth County, NJ will bring additional resources to the county and the expertise Expert Home Care offers.

Compassionate and caring live-in home care will now help families and residents in need throughout Monmouth County NJ. The townships in Monmouth County expansion include Middleton, Hazlet, Highlands, Marlboro Township, Manalapan Township, Freehold, Millstone, Howell Township, Belmar, Asbury Park, Long Branch, Red Bank, and Highlands.

Seniors in Monmouth County, NJ that require home care for dealing with loved ones who have dementia or Alzheimer's can trust Expert Home Care. This home health care agency has logged over 70 million hours of effective service for more than 9,000 satisfied clients throughout New Jersey.

A spokesperson for Expert Home Care explains, “We thought we had covered the state adequately but after looking at our statistics we found that Monmouth County needed more help. Our focus on this county will bring our licensed live-in home care specialists and certified home health aides to the homes of those needing us this year. Our hope is that is will promote better peace of mind for families in this local area.”

Agency owners Frank Esposito and David Goodman each hold the designation of Certified Senior Advisor, and the company has received numerous citations and recognition for achieving excellence in-home care services in the New Jersey area.

During the expansion launch of home health care services in Monmouth County NJ, the staff of Expert Home Care invites any interested families to schedule a confidential consultation to discuss their needs. For more information see the above URL.