(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) -- Carroll County, MD -- Armor - Prep Coatings, LLC updated its range of high-performance garage floor coatings for homes and businesses in Carroll County, Maryland, and the surrounding DC metropolitan areas.

Armor - Prep Coatings, LLC, a concrete an epoxy contractor in Finksburg, Maryland, announced the launch of an updated range of garage floor coatings for residential and commercial clients in Carroll County, Maryland. The licensed and insured company has been servicing homes and businesses from Baltimore, Maryland to surrounding DC metropolitan areas for over 15 years.

Armor - Prep Coatings, LLC, specializes in the coating, staining, and polishing of residential and commercial surfaces. The company's newly launched garage epoxy flooring solutions aim to help clients enhance the durability and strength of their floor.

Garage epoxy flooring is durable, rugged, decorative and can add great value to any garage. Epoxy floors are a great solution for any Carroll County garage floor.

The trained flooring professionals at Armor - Prep Coatings, LLC will evaluate, repair and restore each client's stained floors, ensuring a low-maintenance, long-lasting surface.

As a first step, the contractors use floor grinders to sand the floor removing oil, grease, old concrete. Next, the base coat is mixed in 5-gallon buckets, then applied with squeegee and roller. Decorative chips or quartz are applied to a wet surface.

Once dry, the excess chips or quartz are scraped off, then brushed and vacuumed for a clean surface. Finally, a top clear coat is applied. The team at Armor - Prep Coatings, LLC, can complete this entire process in just one day.

The professionally installed, high-performance epoxy coatings range in price from $5.00 per square foot to $10.00 per square foot, depending on the system used, condition of the floor and decorative options.

A spokesperson for the company said: "At Armor- Prep Coatings, LLC, we take great pride in our ability to provide quality work and good customer service. It is our mission to provide excellent workmanship and complete customer satisfaction from start to completion of a project. Our reputation is based on service, safety and quality, regardless of how large or small the job."

