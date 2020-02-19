A new competitor audit digital marketing service has been launched by Kyber Digital in Philadelphia.

Kyber Digital has launched a new competitor audit service for contractors (such as plumbing, HVAC, electricians etc). for local and metro Philadelphia clients looking to grow their business and make more sales. The digital marketing agency prides itself on high quality service, and offers 360 degree solutions to help clients improve their web presence.

The focus of the newly launched service is to help small businesses compete with larger companies. The new, free competitor audit service delivers the top 5 weak points of the business in relation to their top three competitors.

Using this free audit service, clients are able to establish the elements of their business they need to work on. They can also see how they compare to the competition and make the necessary adjustments to grow and scale.

Kyber Digital sends them a detailed report explaining where and how they could improve to beat out competitors.

With the newly launched audit service, clients are able to stop losing customers to the competition. Kyber Digital works hard to get clients more business, and this is what the new service is designed for.

Philadelphia clients are able to steal their competitors customers with proven marketing strategies. They can also learn the biggest five factors undermining their business currently and how to fix them.

Finally, clients will be able to get new leads, make more sales, and generate more online traffic.

Working with a digital marketing agency is one of the most effective ways clients can drive more leads and sales. Kyber Digital implements cutting edge solutions to help clients engage with their audience in new ways, grow their business, and enhance their online presence.

A full list of additional marketing services is provided on the company website. These include Google Ads services, SEO and Google ranking solutions, and Facebook lead generation.

The team can also help with social media management, web design, customer management, messaging campaigns and email marketing.

The team states: “Contact us with any questions or concerns regarding the services we offer. While we typically get back to our clients very quickly, please allow 1-2 business days for a response.”

