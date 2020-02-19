Bridges Optimum Cleaning Solutions, a cleaning services Cebu contractor has introduced eco-friendly cleaning services in Cebu City and the surrounding areas. The company uses certified green...

(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) -- Bridges Optimum Cleaning Solutions, a cleaning services Cebu contractor has introduced eco-friendly cleaning services in Cebu City and the surrounding areas. The company uses certified green products and methods to minimize the environmental impact of office cleaning.

Cleaning services Cebu contractor Bridges Optimum Clean announced the launch of its eco-friendly office cleaning service in the city. The Cebu City cleaning company introduced FDA -approved green cleaning solutions to support growing local demand.

The office cleaning service provider in Cebu launched cleaning services that use certified eco-friendly products and equipment. Bridges Optimum Clean cover cubicles, high-traffic areas such as break rooms and receptions, as well as computers, blinds, and carpets.

Cebu City's growing commercial, trade, and service sectors and healthy office space real estate market has bolstered the local housekeeping service sector. Philippines broadsheet newspaper Manila Standard identifies Cebu City as one of the top destinations for offices because of the rapidly growing IT and BPO industries.

General cleaning services in Cebu focus on trash removal and carpet and upholstery cleaning using chemicals that are hazardous pollutants. Untreated water with common commercial and industrial detergents are a major contribution to the pollution of local waterways.

Recognizing the adverse impact of these processes, Bridges Optimum Clean has transitioned to fully or partially biodegradable products that do not compromise cleaning efficacy. Trained office cleaners in Cebu City ensure that office spaces are cleared, dusted, vacuumed, and disinfected.

More information is available at http://www.bridgesoptimumcleaners.com/office-cleaning

Office spaces, door handles, and common areas are usually covered with bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. In light of recent viral outbreaks around the world, Bridges Optimum Clean recommends frequent deep cleaning services in Cebu City. The company also offers sofa and upholstery steam cleaning, mattress cleaning, and construction cleanup services to homeowners and businesses across the city.

According to a spokesperson for Bridges Optimum Clean, "We are excited to be at the forefront of eco-friendly office cleaning in Cebu City. Bridges Optimum Clean has a strong commitment to safeguarding our local environment and our new services are a practical expression of our vision for a greener tomorrow."

Bridges Optimum Clean is a full-service professional cleaning company headquartered in Lapu-Lapu, serving Mactan, Mandaue City, and Cebu City.

For more information about office housekeeping solutions in Cebu, call 09774281080 or visit the URL above.