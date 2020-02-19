Dr. Krystal Tarak at All Smiles Dental announced the Invisalign Mt Eden Open Day for February 28th 2020. This is to help Auckland orthodontic patients find the right teeth straightening trea...

Dr. Krystal Tarak at All Smiles Dental announced the Invisalign Mt Eden Open Day for February 28th 2020. This is to help Auckland orthodontic patients find the right teeth straightening treatment.

Dental clinic All Smiles Dental announced that Dr. Krystal Tarak will hold the Invisalign Mt Eden Open Day on February 28th 2020 for orthodontics patients in Auckland who need teeth straightening. The clinic is a proud provider of Invisalign, traditional braces, Fastbraces, Inman Aligner, ClearCorrect Myobrace and Lingual Braces.

More information can be found at https://www.allsmilesdental.co.nz/invisalign-mt-eden-auckland

Orthodontic treatment includes the treatment of teeth that are crooked, crowded, or irregularly spaced. The Invisalign Mount Eden Open Day Day at All Smiles Dental in Auckland aims to help patients get the straighter teeth they desire without dealing with inconvenient, uncomfortable metal braces.

Straighter teeth give people a smile that highlights their natural beauty, which can improve their confidence and quality of life. Orthodontic care also aligns one's bite, which can relieve many painful symptoms such as headaches and facial discomfort.

However, many patients fear dental care because they are worried about the discomfort or outright pain they may experience during treatment.

At All Smiles Dental, the experienced dental team make patient comfort a top priority. They always make sure that patients receive the highest level of service and ensure that all dental and orthodontics work is of the highest quality.

All Smiles Dental is outfitted with the latest in dental and orthodontics technology and amenities, and the dental team work with each and every patient to determine which treatment options best fit their unique needs and goals for oral health.

During the Invisalign Mt Eden Open Day, Auckland patients of all ages can benefit from the professional orthodontic treatment solutions that Dr. Krystal Tarak and her dedicated team have to offer. In addition, those attending the event will receive a free scan that is normally $550, as well as $1,000 off Invisalign.

A satisfied patient said: "It can be nerve racking seeing a new dentist, especially when you feel uncomfortable with your teeth. Dr. Krystal Tarak and her assistant were both very friendly, and made me feel comfortable. I look forward to my upcoming treatment and making a better smile with your team!"

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or find directions here https://goo.gl/maps/jvfeshSoM7jp8Uuw6