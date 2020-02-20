An updated range of locally crafted gifts and souvenirs has been launched by the Handmade in Barbados Shop. The Bridgetown cruise terminal based retailer offers mahogany wood sculptures by l...

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- An updated range of locally crafted gifts and souvenirs has been launched by the Handmade in Barbados Shop. The Bridgetown cruise terminal based retailer offers mahogany wood sculptures by local artists.

For more information, please visit the website here: https://handmade-in-barbados.business.site

The Handmade in Barbados Shop is located in shop number 4 at the Barbados Cruise terminal, Bridgetown. They offer unique and local Barbadian souvenirs and the store explains that: “All of our handmade souvenirs and fine art pieces are made at or local Medford Craft World facility where we you can see our process by tour for free.”

The Bridgetown cruise terminal shop’s distinctive arts, crafts and fine art pieces are sculpted from local Barbadian mahogany wood by a local art studio, Medford Craft World.

At Medford Craft World, self-taught artist Reggie Medford and his team of artists use unique sculpting and sanding techniques to crafty beautiful gifts and stand alone pieces of abstract art sculpture.

Cruise passengers wishing to to see more of Barbados and wanting to learn more about the creation of the shops mahogany pieces, can take a free interactive tour of the Medford Craft World Facility. For more information, please visit the website here: https://medfordcraftworld.com/medford-tours/

Located on a tranquil hillside ten minutes from Bridgetown, tourists can learn all about Barbados mahogany and witness Reggie and his team transform this distinctive wood in to works of art. afterwards guests have the opportunity to explore the tranquil landscaped gardens surrounding the studio.

Handmade in Barbados Shop is the ideal place for tourists to pick up one of a kind Barbados souvenirs and gifts. The store explains that customers can take their purchases away with them or they can also ship them worldwide to customers homes or offices.

Those wishing to find out more about the Handmade in Barbados Shop and their range of Medford Craft World souvenirs, gifts and art pieces can visit the website on the link provided above. Alternatively, more can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/w6MafBnFHGE