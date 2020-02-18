The Old Schoolhouse in Kinross has announced its 2020 openings for golf fans and visitors to St Andrews. It’s an excellent holiday accommodation that can house five guests.

The Old Schoolhouse has launched its 2020 openings for anyone looking to visit St Andrews for golf. Anyone looking to visit historic St Andrews will find a peaceful, tranquil spot to rest and recover after a day on the course just a short drive away in Kinross.

The self catering holiday accommodation provides two rooms and can host five guests in total. This makes it an ideal choice for a family or a group of friends visiting the local area.

Located in the small town of Kinross, The Old Schoolhouse is a short walk from its own local golf courses, along with the Loch Leven Heritage Trail and Castle.

Scotland is regularly praised for its high quality golf courses and tourists, sports stars and golf enthusiasts alike flock to the area throughout the year.

St Andrews is known as the home of golf, as the first written record of the sport was there in 1552. It was here where the Society of St Andrews Golfers was created.

This society transformed into the prestigious Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, which is respected as one of the best courses in the world.

Anyone visiting the historic golf course will be able to extend their trip by visiting The Old School House. It’s also a gateway for exploring more of what Scotland has to offer.

The building itself has an enclosed garden and private parking, with both a double room and a king-size room. The living room has a 2/3 sofa and sofa bed, allowing it to easily house another person.

Other amenities include a smart TV with built in DVD player, along with streaming services like Netflix. The kitchen and dining area is fully fitted with a washing machine, dishwasher, fridge/freezer and tea and coffee making facilities.

A recent guest said: “Superb and very well laid out accommodation that captures a eclectic mix of the old and new. From the external architecture of the building to the very modern facilities sought inside, makes this accommodation a must stay location.”

