Some phytochemicals like curcumin have been found beneficial in fighting diabetes. Researchers say it works in various mechanisms to combat the condition.

(Newswire.net -- February 25, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, more and more people are suffering from this incurable condition called diabetes. The good news is that some measures may be easily taken to manage it or reduce its risk.

According to Ann Goebel-Fabbri, PhD, when it comes to type 2 diabetes, you need diet and exercise goals that encourage you to succeed—not ones that set you up to fail.

Goebel-Fabbri is a psychologist and investigator at the Joslin Diabetes Center, in Boston.

It is recommended to set small goals, which should be broken down to be highly achievable. For instance in losing weight, it is essential to make some gradual changes to achieve success little by little.

Margaret Savoca, PhD, suggests that you stop and look at your eating and exercise habits, and figure out what will be the easiest changes to make, rather than making huge changes that are tough to sustain.

It is worth mentioning Savoca is an assistant professor in the department of nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Experts further recommend making a record of one’s physical activity and avoid restaurant or fast food meals. Dining out tends to be associated with a higher body weight due to the fact that restaurant food often has lots of calories as well as high amounts of fat.

Some phytochemicals like curcumin have been found beneficial in fighting diabetes. Researchers say it works in various mechanisms to combat the condition.

A recent literature review published in the International Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism titled, “Anti-Hyperglycemic Effect and Insulin Sensitizing Effects of Turmeric and Its Principle Constituent Curcumin.”

Researchers suggest that turmeric has shown promise in preventing type 2 diabetes. It is important to remember that this disease has become of the world’s most prevalent diagnoses.

Multiple research studies have shown that curcumin possesses anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, genoprotective, antifungal, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

In animal and cell research literature review, it has been found that curcumin has been able to enhance the type 2 diabetic state via 10 distinctly different mechanisms.

Its use has been found to reduce liver glucose and glycogen production and even stimulate the increase in glucose uptake. Further, it also enhanced the activated of AMP kinase and promote PPAR γ ligand- binding activity.

To experience its benefits, some formulas like Divine Bounty Curcumin may be beneficial. It is highly potent and pure, and is even protected with a customer satisfaction guarantee (http://www.amazon.com/Turmeric-Curcumin-BioPerine-Pepper-Extract/dp/B00VSVKJ8I).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.