Sydney-based Aqua Action Slides provides safe, high-quality pool water slides for children. They are suppliers of highest quality slides, rails, ladders, diving boards, access equipment for ...

Sydney-based Aqua Action Slides provides safe, high-quality pool water slides for children. They are suppliers of highest quality slides, rails, ladders, diving boards, access equipment for special needs clients and other pool accessories.

New South Wales, AU — Aqua Action Slides is pleased to announce the debut of a new slide in its selection: Slide Away - The World's Safest Removable Pool Slide. Along with the new slide, the company is offering a 20%+ off special introductory offer.

The Slide Away has garnered industry praise for its safety ratings. It is the first pool slide that is fully CPSC-compliant that does not require permanent affixing to the deck. Its safety features and design allow users to move it to and from the deck in mere minutes. By not having to be permanently affixed to the pool deck it can be moved to different areas of the pool as needed.

Also, the ability to remove the slide protects children on the pool deck who may not be old enough to climb and use our larger slides. It also features easy attachment to a water source. With these new design elements, the company is looking to revolutionise the industry.

This water slide can support children up to 57kg and has strengthened durability so that it will provide hours of safe fun. Its durability is another feature that makes this product a revolutionary development in the world of water slides. With fading-resistant design, the company has built its product to last. CPSC compliant, available in two great colors, Taupe or Grey. This salt water-friendly product promises to make waves in the pool slide community with its integrity and durability.

Finally, Aqua Action Slides is offering this product with an introductory offer. This deal takes 22% off the original price, marking down the product from $2315 to $1799. With a special introductory discount, the company hopes to make these pool slides widely available for a large client base.

With a collection of new advancements that set its latest product apart from the crowd, the Aqua Action team is excited to bring you their new product. One note from the company is that the discount is only available while the product remains in stock or until February 29, so they encourage interested customers to act quickly.

To learn more about this revolutionary product and deal, Aqua Action Slides invites customers to call today.