A comprehensive online resource for all things electric scooter has just been launched. ScooterAdviser contains unbiased reviews of individual scooter models from various brands, as well as comparison and feature articles.

The website can be accessed at: https://scooteradviser.com

The newly launched web resource serves as a valuable tool for individuals looking to buy a new electric scooter. Should they be interested in a specific model, they will be treated to extensive information about each scooter’s unique selling points and key features. To help remain objective, the reviews also contain a list of both pros and cons, as well as a summary of why the reviewer likes the unit.

For people who have yet to set their sights on a single model, the website’s comparison articles would be particularly helpful. There are general lists like the “10 Best Electric Scooters in 2020” and “5 Best Electric Scooters With Seats in 2020”. It also features articles specific to certain demographics, such as “Best Electric Scooters For 10 Year Olds in 2020” and “10 Best Scooters For Toddlers in 2020”.

A well-rounded resource, ScooterAdviser has also made sure to include articles that are focused on educating and sharing valuable information with electric scooter users. It covers topics like safety tips in using scooters, and things to know before renting a scooter. It also has insight pieces on the impact of electric scooters on reshaping cities and on college campuses in the US.

ScooterAdviser is the brainchild of an electric scooter enthusiast by the name of Ken Miller. His goal is to research both old and new products available on the market and to deliver impartial reviews and the latest developments for each product. The website owner is also open to hearing from scooter brands who would like to have their products reviewed.

Those who are interested in knowing more about electric scooters and about ScooterAdviser may visit the new website through the link above or their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ScooterAdviser-100267488207326