(Newswire.net -- February 25, 2020) Orlando, FL -- More and more studies are investigating the therapeutic benefits of resveratrol. In recent research, it has been found beneficial for the heart.

Scientists say that due to resveratrol’s anti-inflammatory activity, it could potentially offer protection against atherosclerosis.

This condition is characterized by the thickening of the arteries that cuts off blood flow.

According to experts, resveratrol could also work against blood clot formation, high LDL bad cholesterol level, and myocardial infraction.

Its consumption has been associated with improved circulation. What makes it even more beneficial is its impacts on glucose and lipid metabolism, especially in those with an increased risk of metabolic syndrome.

Previous research reveals the association between resveratrol use and fewer heart attacks.

Researchers speculate this may be due to the fact that antioxidants like resveratrol have an ability to increase the levels of good or high-density lipoprotein (HDL). They also tend to offer protection against cholesterol buildup.

Resveratrol can be found in red wine, and this is why its consumption is linked with heart health benefits. It has previously been revealed that antioxidants can protect the lining of the blood vessels in the heart.

Resveratrol is a widely studied therapeutic ingredient. Today, there are more and more people who are learning about its use, and how it benefits overall health. There are those who turn to its use for preventive health purposes.

In addition to preventing blood vessel damage, it has a great potential to reduce the levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. What makes it even more interesting is that it could prevent blood clots.

In some studies, researchers found the use of resveratrol led to the reduced risk of inflammation and even blood clotting. It is worth realizing that these are factors that could trigger heart disease.

More studies are still underway to validate the effects of resveratrol on heart health. This powerful antioxidant can’t just be found in red wine, but also grapes and green tea.

