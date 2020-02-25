There are supplements like Divine Bounty Rhodiola Rosea that could work wonders in delivering the natural remedy’s healing goodness.

(Newswire.net -- February 25, 2020) Orlando, FL -- For decades, researchers have been stressing the importance of maintaining immune system health. Unfortunately, many still end up having some health issues due to weakened immunity.

According to scientists, it is always wise to practice good hygiene. It is considered to be the first line of defense in keeping germs at bay.

Washing the hands with soap and water is one of the good personal habits highly recommended by experts. It should be made before preparing food and also after bathroom use.

It is also essential to ensure food safety to keep immunity strong. Experts say that while most food poisoning cases are not life-threatening, there are many that result in serious medical conditions. They include meningitis and kidney failure.

To keep germs away from food, it is wise to wash hands and rinse fish, meat, and poultry under running water before cooking. It is also essential to separate cooked and raw foods.

Drinking clean water is important in keeping immune system healthy. It is wise to not drink ice while traveling as freezing doesn’t at all kill infectious microbes. It is also recommended to drink only bottled drinks and not eat uncooked food, like lettuce.

When it comes to protecting and enhancing immunity, it is important to remember that some natural healing ingredients have been found beneficial.

One is rhodiola rosea, which many researchers consider to be a powerful antioxidant. In some studies, it has been found to offer protection to the cells from oxidative stress.

This was according to the study published in the “Archives of Dermatological Research.”

What makes rhodiola even more beneficial is that it could potentially offer protection against human keratinocytes, which is a form of skin cell. Such a protection is against free radical damage.

Some researchers have found that rhodiola initiates powerful immunostimulatory actions and up-regulates immune response.

It may even enhance cellular immunity, and in studies have significantly increased both cell-mediated and humoral immune response in individuals with ovarian cancer.

More studies are still being performed to learn more about the immunity-enhancing benefits of rhodiola. However, its use is widespread and even highly recommended by experts.

