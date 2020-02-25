Divine Bounty Lion’s Mane could deliver the disease-fighting and health-enhancing benefits of this medicinal mushroom.

(Newswire.net -- February 25, 2020) Orlando, FL -- There are many all-natural techniques such as following healthy dietary and lifestyle habits that could be helpful for heart health. Some researchers also recommend the use of medicinal mushrooms like lion’s mane.

Lion’s mane has demonstrated its ability to reduce the risk of heart disease, and this is found to be due to its ability to reduce the risk factors of the condition.

In studies involving mice and rats, it has been found extracts of lion’s mane enhanced fat metabolism and reduced triglyceride levels.

This natural healing remedy may be useful for individuals who want to improve their heart health. It could significantly aid in offering increased protection from heart disease.

Scientists carried out a study involving rates fed with a high-fat diet and treated with daily doses of lion’s mane. It found that there was 27 percent lower triglyceride levels and 42 percent less weight gain after 28 days.

Experts warn that high triglycerides as well as obesity are risk factors for heart disease. By fighting these risk factors, lion’s mane aids in contributing to heart health maintenance.

In test-tube studies, it’s found that the use of this natural remedy also aided in preventing the oxidation of cholesterol in the bloodstream. It is worth mentioning that oxidized cholesterol molecules have a tendency to attach to the walls of arteries.

This leads to their hardening, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Therefore, reducing oxidation is beneficial for heart health.

In addition to its remarkable heart health benefits, it is also worth mentioning that its use is associated with positive effects to overall health.

Divine Bounty is a family-owned company that has long been reputed to deliver a range of disease-fighting and health-enhancing supplements. It is dedicated to ensuring all of its products are of high quality as it takes extra steps in the manufacturing process to ensure purity and potency.

Divine Bounty is also known not just for its ability to make its superior quality supplements affordable, but also risk free through the customer satisfaction guarantee every purchase comes with.

Supplements like the ones offered by Divine Bounty are known to be highly beneficial for preventive health purposes. Divine Bounty takes all the measures necessary to ensure that scientifically-studied therapeutic ingredients make their way to consumers.

Divine Bounty Lion's Mane offers 1800 mg of lion's mane per capsule, and 90 vegetarian easy-to-swallow capsules per bottle

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.