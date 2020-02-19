A new social media training webinar has been launched by Social Media Worldwide. It helps entrepreneurs to master their social presence, drive more leads, and increase sales.

A new social media marketing training webinar has been launched, hosted by Corinne Essa from Social Media Worldwide. Anyone can sign up to reserve a spot and learn techniques and strategies that can take their business to new heights.

More information can be found at: https://os247.isrefer.com/go/araffpr/AJSOpCo

By signing up to the program, participants can learn the 16 most effective ways to promote any business on social media. Each technique can be applied to help businesses drive more leads and sales.

For many people, it can feel like they’re spinning their wheels with social marketing and getting nowhere. But with the right guidance, business owners can learn techniques that help their company to grow.

The new online training session shows entrepreneurs how they can stop wasting their time and begin getting better results. It has been designed by a top social media strategist and bestselling author.

Participants will learn how to build a large, engaged audience on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. They will also learn how to effectively market their business on any social network without sounding salesy.

Other modules covered include the three ways to build a large, tailored email list, how to optimize social media profiles to stand out, and more.

Social media is a hugely important tool for businesses in any niche. Now, by taking the new webinar, business owners can learn the most effective ways of utilizing it.

One of the primary benefits of the webinar is that it can help clients to improve their brand awareness. This can lead to more trust with buyers, more inbound traffic, and ultimately more sales.

It can also help with search engine rankings, so businesses can learn how to outperform their competitors. Social activity can lead to better customer satisfaction, improved brand loyalty and a range of other benefits.

Anyone looking to sign up for the webinar can do so on the following URL

.https://os247.isrefer.com/go/araffpr/AJSOpCo