(Newswire.net -- February 19, 2020) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota company J&J Carpet Cleaning Pros updated its range of carpet cleaning and upholstery maintenance cleaning services for residential and commercial clients in St. Paul.

J&J Carpet Cleaning Pros, a professional cleaning company in Minneapolis, Minnesota, announced the launch of an updated range of carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning services for clients in St. Paul and the surrounding area. With years of expertise in carpet and upholstery cleaning, the expert cleaners have gained plenty of knowledge on types of carpets and the best approach for their maintenance.

A proper carpet and upholstery maintenance program allows homeowners and business owners to protect their building's valuable assets and keep them looking new for as long as possible. The newly launched cleaning solutions at J&J Carpet Cleaning Pros aim to help St. Paul clients greatly increase the lifespan of their carpet or upholstery.

Regular carpet and upholstery cleaning provides a multitude of health benefits. A professional clean will replace bacteria with a fresh smell and smooth look.

However, finding the right carpet and upholstery cleaning company can be challenging. The right choice will provide peace of mind and confidence about the quality of service provided.

J&J Carpet Cleaning Pros is a family owned and operated professional cleaning company. This is a skilled residential and commercial carpet cleaning company that knows exactly how to take care of each client's carpet or upholstery.

At J&J Carpet Cleaning Pros, the professional service technicians use a careful, customized process to care for each client's carpet cleaning needs. They use the latest technologies in combination with their extensive experience to offer clients a truly outstanding service.

With the latest announcement, the team at J&J Carpet Cleaning Pros are committed to ensure maximum bacteria and dirt elimination. This will have a positive impact on both the health of each and every client and the lifetime of their carpet.

A satisfied client said: “These guys knocked it out of the park. My carpet looks brand new. Eugene was very friendly and equally professional. I give him my highest recommendation and wish I would have discovered this gem of a service sooner! Thank you!”

