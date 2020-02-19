Online baby gear supplier Arabella Baby launches their muslin swaddle receiving blankets featuring a versatile unisex design, allowing them to double as burp cloth and cover in various setti...

Online store Arabella Baby launches their muslin swaddle receiving blankets for parents who are looking for versatile baby gear. Suitable not just for newborns, the products also make a great gift for baby showers, christenings, and birthdays.

Additional details can be found on the company’s website at: https://arabellababy.com

The newly launched receiving blankets are perfectly designed for swaddling, which is known to soothe babies and promote their sleep because it mimics the comfort of the womb. The 47” x 47” blankets also serve countless other purposes: they may double as burp cloths or bibs, wrap moms and babies while nursing, cover the bed or ground while babies are playing, or drape on strollers and car seats.

Arabella Baby’s swaddle blankets are made out of 70% bamboo and 30% cotton. The resulting material is an extremely durable, but soft and breathable cloth that can help retain body heat while keeping babies snug and warm. Natural bamboo is also suitable for baby’s sensitive skin, plus it is more wrinkle-resistant compared to pure cotton.

In terms of design, the company also made sure to use modern patterns to suit any nursery interior, as well as babies’ clothing and other items. They are also unisex, which is good for expecting couples who have yet to find out their baby’s gender, as well as for parents who are planning to reuse the blankets for their next babies.

Based in Boise, Idaho, Arabella Baby is a family-owned business with a goal of providing products and tips that help relieve the stress of hardworking parents. Their flagship product, the Ultimate Caddy Organizer, is now available in faux leather. They also offer other innovative baby products, such as bandana bibs, pacifier clips, quilts, towels, and washcloths.

The swaddle blankets are currently available from Arabella Baby’s website at $25 for a set of two. Those who are interested in the company’s products may access the URL stated above to find more information and to place their orders.