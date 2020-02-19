Jacksonville company Fred's Trailers & Truck Accessories Inc announced that it is currently providing RockHard brand spraying services. The RockHard spray is an affordable and versatile bedl...

Fred's Trailers & Truck Accessories Inc announced that it now provides RockHard brand spray in bedliners as a service at both shops in Jacksonville, Florida. The affordable RockHard spray provides an indestructible and slip-resistant surface that is an excellent safety net against scratches, chipping, rust, and chemical spills.

More information can be found at https://truckaccessoriesjacksonvillefl.com/rock-hard-spray-in-bed-liners

Truck beds face issues like damage and corrosion daily when not properly protected. Proper protection of the truck bed can ensure the longevity of the truck, higher resale values and many other benefits.

The RockHard bedliners at Fred's Trailers & Truck Accessories Inc are guaranteed to resist wear and tear and all kinds of damage to avoid cracks, bubbles, or flakes. In addition, these products are very affordable and can shield even the most rugged trucks from scratches, scrapes, dents, and dings.

The RockHard bedliners are also suitable for recreational vehicles, boats, waterproofing, trailers, garage floors, roofs, holding tanks, industrial equipment, sound dampening, and speaker boxes.

Fred's Trailers & Truck Accessories Inc is a family-owned business that has been up and running for over 15 years. With the recent announcement, the expert team strive to deliver the highest level of service relying on their high-quality products from trusted manufacturers.

A satisfied client said: “They do great business. I have bought truck accessories for my last two trucks from Fred's, and the staff does professional installs at reasonable prices. They also stand behind the products and are great if you need warranty service. Best truck accessory business in Jacksonville!”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.