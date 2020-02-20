An Austin-based specialty linens supplier updates their line of stylish chair covers for weddings, birthdays, baby showers, and other events. The products are available at wholesale prices.

Based in Austin, Texas, CV Linens launches their updated line of chair covers for weddings and other occasions. The recent additions give customers more options so they can find the style that best suits their upcoming event.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://www.cvlinens.com/collections/chair-covers

The newly launched updated collection features a wide array of stylish chair covers at affordable prices. CV Linens understands how chair covers, along with tablecloths, chair sashes, and other linens, can easily transform any space into a beautiful venue for different occasions. It is for this reason that they have made available a range of inexpensive, yet quality chair covers that suit various events.

The company’s slip-on banquet chair covers come in different materials, including spandex, polyester, lamour satin, and sequin fabrics. Each choice of material is also available in a large selection of styles and colors. Visitors to CV Linens’ website are treated to pages upon pages of chair cover options. For event stylists, dressing up a venue becomes just a matter of finding the right chair cover style from the company’s collection.

The best part about getting chair covers from CV Linens is that they offer wholesale prices on some of their styles, as well as huge discounts on the rest of their items. Customers also have the option of finding other linen products to go with the chair covers, including tablecloths, table runners, table overlays, napkins, chair sashes, and chair bands.

Established in 2007, CV Linens is a whole supplier of event supplies and specialty linens. Having spent years in the floral industry, the company founders have re-imagined their place in the wedding industry and started offering special occasion linens not just for weddings, but also for baby showers, birthdays, and other events.

CV Linens aims to make a superior selection of linens at wholesale prices available to both event industry professionals and the general public. Those who are interested in their products may visit their website stated above to access more information and to place their orders.