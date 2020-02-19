Origin Meetings and Site Selection has launched a fee-free hotel booking service for groups from 10-1000. They focus on negotiating room blocks in luxury hotels and resorts for the lowest ra...

Origin Meetings and Site Selection has launched a fee-free hotel booking service for groups from 10-1000. They focus on negotiating room blocks in luxury hotels and resorts for the lowest rates.

Origin Meetings has launched a fee-free hotel booking service for meetings and events between 10-1000 guests. This service is for Administrative Professionals, Procurement Managers and anyone else who would like to receive help from ex-hoteliers to source and negotiate with hotels in order to receive the lowest rates. This global company is headed by Austin Horn who has over 20 years of experience in the hotel industry, working for names like Starwood Hotels (recently bought by Marriott) and Taj Hotels and Palaces.

For more information see https://originmeetings.com

The launch of this unique hotel booking company brings the art of negotiating to its clients all over the world. Origin Meetings specializes in hotel site selection, RFP management, and contract negotiation. This unique company doesn't take over the entire event. They partner with you to help with what you need.

Origin Meetings is IATA certified. IATA is the leading travel and tourism gold standard. IATA Certification offers many benefits to established travel agents, tour operators and destination management companies. Most hotels will only partner with companies who have this designation.

Origin is paid an industry-standard fee from the hotel the client ends up selecting. The hotels pay Origin out of their marketing budgets so the rates will never be increased to include the commission. The company does not work for a specific hotel brand so they don't push you into a limited number of hotels. They negotiate with every hotel in the world on your behalf.

The company has found that hotels would much rather pay a small fee for receiving definite business than pay thousands for a half-page magazine ad that may or may not produce any revenue.

A recent client gave this rave review, "Austin worked with my team for an event based in Miami. His knowledge and attention to detail have helped secure a great space within our budget. He was attentive and always available to answer any questions or concerns. We will continue to use Austin for future events."

During the launch of this innovative company, please contact them to help book your next event or meeting with no hidden fees or commissions.

For further information see the above URL.