Etech 7, a leading NYC managed IT services provider has proactively expanded its managed IT services including IT support, IT consulting, backup & recovery, and managed cloud services. The expansion improves the New York managed services firm's service capabilities for local and multinational enterprises.

Big Four professional services firm Delloite estimates that the global managed services market is $229 billion with cross-industry analysts estimating it to touch $375 billion by 2025. Etech 7 has expanded its managed IT services in New York City to empower businesses to improve focus on their strategy and business-critical functions.

As part of the expansion, the NYC managed services provider (MSP) will focus on scaling its capabilities to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex digital IT environment. Etech 7 offers industry-leading dedicated IT helpdesk and 24/7 support services to local businesses and global enterprises in New York City.

Etech 7 recognizes the need for security and compliance begins long before a business commences operations. The New York managed security provider establishes security protocols and 24/7 monitoring to protect business data from unauthorized intrusions, malware, and hacks. Managed cloud services ensure that businesses operating in multiple geographies can access their data anywhere and anytime.

Emil Isanov, CEO of ETech 7 states, "The success of the relationship between a business and a managed IT services provider lies when they work hand in hand."

The team at Etech 7 leverages decades of operational and consulting experience, customizing solutions for businesses in any industry vertical. The team is certified by CompTIA and Microsoft and deploys solutions with global industry partners including Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, Intel, VMware, and ConnectWise.

According to a spokesperson for the NYC managed IT services firm, "The expansion of our managed services capabilities is a proactive step to helping clients accelerate the implementation of their business strategy. We aim to be the most trustworthy Managed IT services New York City can offer and this expansion places us in the right position to meet that goal."

Etech 7 is a professional manged IT services company headquartered in New York City. The company provides IT support, IT consulting, networking, backup & recovery, security, maintenance, and project services to hundreds of clients in New York.

