Based in East Meadow, New York, High Measure Solutions introduces their website design and development service aimed at helping businesses attract and retain new customers.

Digital marketing firm High Measure Solutions launches their website design and development service for businesses in and around East Meadow, New York. The service includes everything that businesses need to launch an online portal and start establishing their web presence.

The newly launched service goes beyond providing clients with merely stunning websites, but also ones that have the capability to convert site visitors into actual customers. To achieve this, the company successfully combines the clients’ aesthetic and branding preferences with the latest online standards for good website design.

One important consideration in building websites today is making sure that all components of the pages, visual and otherwise, display properly on any device. More and more people are accessing websites through their mobile phones and tablets, so High Measure Solutions sees to it that their output is always mobile responsive, adjusting accordingly to the devices they are viewed on.

Aside from improving user experience, mobile-friendliness is also a ranking factor for search engines. In every project they take on, the company endeavors to produce SEO-ready websites by making them compliant with the various design and content standards that help secure top rankings on Google and other search engine result pages.

For businesses, this is one advantage of having websites done by a full-service digital marketing agency. Clients can rest assured that their websites will be designed with both user experience and SEO in mind, so that their pages are capable of not just retaining site visitors, but also attracting them in the first place.

Aside from website development and SEO, High Measure Solutions also offers paid traffic, customer retargeting, reputation marketing, social media management, email marketing, video marketing, lead generation, marketing automation, and pay-per-click campaign services.

