A new guide has been launched covering the benefits of teaching kids to learn to code. Code & Thrive highlights Tekkie Uni as a great place for children to learn and prepare for the future.

Code & Thrive has launched a new guide to teaching children to code through online courses in app development, Scratch programming, robotics and YouTube creation. It covers the benefits of the courses available as well as the the importance of setting children up for the digital future and how coding will impact their future.

The newly launched guide explains that coding is no longer a skill reserved for tech lovers.

In what is commonly referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, technology is rapidly developing. Disruptive tech, virtual and augmented reality, and robotics are changing the way that people live.

This makes coding one of the most important skills in the world today, and it’s only going to increase in relevancy.

With this in mind, teaching children how to code can be hugely important. However, many people wonder where is the best place to go to find online coding courses for kids.

Code & Thrive offer a fresh perspective to helping parents promote healthy screen time that is in alignment with their children's development, interests and future success in a world where technology is changing the way we live and make a living. The guide answer parents’ questions and provide them with the knowledge they need to make the best decision for their kids in a technology driven world.

Coding promotes learning, problem solving and creativity. These are all core skills that will be in demand in the future.

Code & Thrive says that by equipping children with these skill sets, they will be prepared for the future no matter what technological advances may occur.

The new guide states: “Online coding lessons for kids is a great way to help turn kids’ natural interests in digital media into productive learning activities. By teaching kids how to code, we open them up to a world of app development, robotics and digital expression, encouraging creativity and problem solving in a fun way that not only inspires learning but also promotes healthy and productive screen time.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit the website https://www.codeandthrive.com.