Travel For All Guide gives you accessible travel tips and detailed information through a community, blog and (soon) tourism listings. Regardless of age, illness, disability, or accident, the site helps travellers to find the tourist accommodation and activities that suit their needs.

Hobart, Tasmania - Travel For All Guide is set to become a key player in the accessible travel market as it focuses on helping people with accessibility needs find the detailed information they need when they are planning and booking travel.

The blog and online community forums help tourism operators cater their businesses to those with accessibility needs due to age, disability, accident or illness. The company focuses on informing tour operators of ways to make activities, tours, attractions, and tourist accommodations more accessible to those with communication, mobility, or sensory limitations.

A section on the website speaks specifically to the concerns and needs of tourism operators seeking to improve their accommodation, attraction or tours. Here, businesses can request a free fact sheet that offers tips on how to attract and retain guests with accessibility needs.

Coming soon, a tourism directory will allow businesses to claim their tourism property’s listing to display the accessibility needs that they already fulfil (along with all the other features of their business). Companies will also have access to disability awareness training and customer service training for their staff.

Travel For All also focuses on helping leisure or work travellers find accommodation and activities that meet their unique needs. Upon becoming a member of the Travel For All Community users are encouraged to share their travel successes as well as their disappointments. This open forum gives tourists a resource to plan their trips by learning which spots offer great accessibility. Once the directory of tourism listings is launched, users will be able to leave reviews and add accessibility information to individual listings. For those who don’t want to join the forums but still want to be in the know, there is a free newsletter they can join.

Husband-and-wife duo Dale and Jo Reardon are the co-founders of Travel For All. Dale has found his niche, as he has owned and operated tourist accommodation businesses for nearly a decade. He also loves to explore the world and has a seeing-eye dog himself, so he is the ideal person to lead this revolutionary inclusive travel initiative.

Dale and Jo Reardon have created a powerful educational resource that both tourists and tourism operators can use to make marks in the inclusive tourism industry. For more information on disability travel, interested parties can visit the travelforall.guide website today.