(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- Burgess Furniture, a UK-based furniture supplier for the hospitality industry, launches a collection of elegant folding tables for hotels, dining areas, as well as conference and meeting rooms.

Hospitality furniture manufacture Burgess Furniture launches their latest range of multi-functional tables. Designed by Peter Roth, the A-Fold line is perfect for settings like conference and meeting rooms, hotel lounges, and formal dining establishments.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://www.burgessfurniture.com/a-fold/

The newly launched collection seamlessly fuses elegance with practicality. The tables can be easily folded, giving users the flexibility to move them where they are needed. They feature a sturdy construction that ensures they will remain functional for years, and an ultra-stylish design that eliminates the need for tablecloths.

To suit various applications, the A-Fold line of tables is available in different configurations. The top part comes in rectangular, round, D-ends, and triangular corner section layouts. These can be combined with a choice of powder coated finishes versatile enough to go with any interior. Those who wish to add a natural element to the design and evoke a feeling of warmth may opt for timber legs.

The company’s website contains links to their digital swatches so customers can pick their preferred laminate and frame finish as they place their orders.

Providing furniture for the hospitality industry for more than 60 years now, Burgess Furniture is known for quality British craftsmanship that combines great design with reliability. The company offers an extensive array of products, such as tables, chairs, and accessories, all designed to transform ordinary rooms into stylish and functional spaces.

Burgess Furniture’s extensive experience puts them in a position to serve the unique needs of the hospitality industry. Over the years, the company has furnished countless hotel lounges, rooms, meeting spaces, conferences, boardrooms, events, dining, and casual spaces.

In contrast to other furniture suppliers who have been focused on cutting costs, Burgess Furniture continues to concentrate on producing high quality products, so their name has become synonymous with reliability.

Those who are interested in the A-Fold line and the company’s other products may log on to the above website for more information.