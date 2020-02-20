Andrew J. Spencer has launched a publishing house, called Grey Mouse Publications. It publishes his own ebooks on wealth building and self improvement.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- Andrew J. Spencer has launched a publishing house, called Grey Mouse Publications. It publishes his own ebooks on wealth building and self improvement, along with those of other authors he finds useful. Grey Mouse Publications also publishes other information and training products to help people.

The AJS Operating Company Ltd has launched Grey Mouse Publications to publish a wide range of ebooks. The companies founder Andrew J. Spencer, who is a best-selling co-author, continues to write for Grey Mouse Publications with ebooks on a variety of topics.

Andrew covers a number of topics, including Business, Wealth and Freedom creation, Financial Trading, Money Management, and Online Business and Marketing. Other topics include Self Improvement, entrepreneurship and motivation.

Having experienced first-hand mental well being issues from job related stress resulting in depression, Andrew became interested in mental health and well being.

He began to research and find other quality authors on various other topics, such as health and fitness, weight loss, and natural medicine.

As well as Andrew’s own ebooks, Grey Mouse Publications also publishes various quality ebooks from those authors. Each of the ebooks hosted on the Grey Mouse Publications website can be useful for entrepreneurs, business owners, and individuals in all aspects of life.

Andrew’s ebooks include Forex Trading Made Easy, The Golden Rules of Acquiring Wealth, “You Can Have Your Dream”, Run A Home Business From Home, Spiritual Empowerment And Financial Prosperity, and Freelance Working From Home.

Other books include marketing tips to increase sales, life design and self improvement ebooks, and ebooks with a focus on helping people to be the best version of themselves.

Grey Mouse Publications notes: “Please be aware that these books are not entertainment books, they are educational books which contain valuable information and/or instruction to help you. When purchasing, you are not buying a book, as such, you are actually buying valuable information. A book's price does not reflect the volume of reading but the quality and detail of the information provided.”

