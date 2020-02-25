Natural remedies like glucosamine continue to gain increasing popularity not just among consumers but also the scientific community.

(Newswire.net -- February 25, 2020) Orlando, FL -- For the many who suffer from knee osteoarthritis, pain on a daily basis can be inevitable. It is important to realize that there are ways to reduce the risk of knee pain worsening.

According to experts, certain everyday habits can increase knee OA pain. The good news is that there are various ways to avoid triggers.

Today in the U.S., there are over 30 million individuals with osteoarthritis. This condition produces knee pain and stiffness as well as physical limitations. The joints usually end up swollen after engaging in physical activities and it can worsen over time.

Individuals with a job that requires them to stand for prolonged periods or lift heavy objects may be more susceptible to joint cartilage breakdown. When this happens, it produces pain, swelling, and difficulties in moving the knee joint.

The Arthritis Foundation reveals that little pieces of bone or cartilage can also break off and float around in the knee joint.

According to Matt Garver, PhD, individuals suffering from osteoarthritis actually have a lot of control over their behaviors that can help them reduce their pain symptoms.

Garver is an exercise physiologist and an assistant professor in the department of nutrition and kinesiology at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Engaging in regular exercise is vital in maintaining joint cartilage health. It is worth realizing that being sedentary is bad for the knees. Even the Arthritis Foundation says that individuals with osteoarthritis should be physically active.

It is similarly important to manage a healthy weight and prioritize increased intake of fruits and vegetables.

As the rates of OA increase, more and more people are also turning to the use of medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). There are side effects many experts warn against, such as itching, severe rash, unusual weight gain, unexplained bruising and bleeding, or bloody urine.

The use of these medications has also been found to severe stomach pain, jaundice, chest pain, and rapid heartbeat. OA sufferers who do not want to experience the side effects of these medications may consider using safer alternatives like glucosamine.

It is worth realizing that this widely-studied natural remedy is being used not just by individuals with arthritis but also athletes.

Natural remedies like glucosamine continue to gain increasing popularity not just among consumers but also the scientific community. It is worth realizing that it is known for its ability to support the healthy development of the tissues between your joints. Studies have even shown it aids in repairing joint cartilage damage and improving overall mobility.

VitaBreeze Glucosamine is one of the formulas in the market that gain increasing popularity among OA sufferers. It is equipped with top-quality and pure 1500 mg glucosamine, but also 1000mg Chondroitin, 600mg MSM, and 300 mg Turmeric. It is even protected with a money back guarantee for 60 days (https://amazon.com/Glucosamine-Chondroitin-Turmeric-Dietary-Supplement/dp/B00DUMO9X4).

About VitaBreeze VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable, and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest-quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested, and crafted into the firm’s winning formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.