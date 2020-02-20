Sterling Woodrow is a property investment company based out of Essex, UK. They help clients to identify wealth-building opportunities and recommend investment properties to investors.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- Essex, UK -- Sterling Woodrow is a property investment company based out of Essex, UK. They help clients to identify wealth-building opportunities and recommend investment properties to investors.

Essex, UK - Sterling Woodrow, a property investment company from Essex, UK, has identified the Stradey Park Hotel as a valuable investment opportunity for its investors. The company acquired the hotel, which is one of the few 4-star hotels located in Llanelli, UK, from Gryphon Leisure in February 2020. The hotel is an all-seasons destination that has high occupancy year-round, resulting in a high likelihood of annual returns.

The Sterling Woodrow Stradey Park Hotel purchase opens up exciting new investment opportunities for the company's clients. The Stradey Park Hotel is a popular venue across all four seasons of the year. It has substantial occupancy rates for not only the hotel but for events such as weddings and parties.

Residents and visitors know the hotel as a high-quality and luxurious venue. Guests enjoy themed bedrooms, contemporary styles, luxury accommodations, and offers throughout the year that encourage repeat customers. The high-end accommodations result in the hotel enjoying millions of visitors yearly, presenting a valuable investment opportunity for those looking to obtain a high ROI.

Llanelli, UK, enjoys up to 4.78 million visitors per year, resulting in over €440 million in yearly revenue. Scheduled plans for development in the area around the hotel include a science centre, leisure centre, and other facilities that will drastically increase the popularity of the Stradey Park Hotel, Sterling Woodrow notes. Visitors to the area will enjoy increased activities and events around the hotel. The hotel itself has proven annual returns of up to 10%, assured for five years, but the expectations are that the addition of these facilities will increase yearly profits over time.

Investments in the UK hotel sector have historically performed well, with returns expected to grow over time. International tourists are increasingly drawn to historical properties conveniently located by adjacent facilities, making the Stradey Park Hotel a potential tourist hot spot. Investing in an established hotel with a positive record proves to be beneficial as the management of the hotel remains consistent while ownership transfers to the investor.

Sterling Woodrow recommends the Stradey Park Hotel as a valuable investment opportunity with a high chance of record returns on investment. For more information, contact Robert Horwood.