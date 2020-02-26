Studies involving animals with type 2 diabetes have shown that ashwagandha intake may aid in decreasing hyperglycemia as well as insulin sensitivity.

(Newswire.net -- February 26, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- In the United States, there are quite a number of people who suffer from diabetes. Unfortunately today, it appears that it is widespread worldwide.

According to a new report, over two-thirds of the world's estimated 246 million diabetics come from less-affluent developing nations.

Experts gathered at the Global Changing Diabetes Leadership Forum in New York City, which included keynote speaker former President Bill Clinton to present this assessment.

Dr. Martin Silink warns this truly is an epidemic.

Dr. Silink is president of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), which represents more than 200 diabetes associations across 158 countries.

"Seventy percent of the global burden of diabetes is now in developing countries, even though that seems paradoxical. People think that it should be in the developed world where there is access to fast food and lots of obesity,” he adds.

The IDF warns that by 2025, the prevalence of diabetes is expected to soar to 380 million people worldwide.

It is further worth mentioning that every year, another 7 million people are expected to suffer from this condition.

It is always important to remember that when diabetes is poorly managed, it could result in various undesirable complications. These include nerve damage, blindness, and amputation.

Scientists nowadays continue to investigate the diabetes-fighting benefits of natural remedies like ashwagandha. This natural healing ingredient has been found to work wonders in delivering a range of healing effects.

In some studies, it has been shown to potentially prevent the complications that uncontrolled type 2 diabetes could produce.

Studies involving animals with type 2 diabetes have shown that ashwagandha intake may aid in decreasing hyperglycemia as well as insulin sensitivity.

It is worth mentioning that ashwagandha has long been reputed to possess adaptogenic, antidepressant, anxiolytic, antioxidant, neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and anti-angiogenic agents, as well as tannins, potassium, nitrate, fatty acids and glucose.

In a clinical trial carried out in 2009, it has been found that intake of ashwagandha led to a significant reduction in fasting blood sugar in diabetic patients.

Other studies show intake of this natural remedy reduced significantly both blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

There are other mechanisms this therapeutic herb has been found to work in fighting diabetes. It is wise to consider the use of formulas like NutraHerbals Ashwagandha, which has been known to be highly potent and pure.

