Schacher Orthodontics, an orthodontist in Hamilton, Canada, announced that Dr. Victor Schacher offers an exam at no cost for all those who are interested in orthodontic treatment in all three offices located in Hamilton, Brantford, and Simcoe. The exam includes diagnostic materials, X-Rays, orthodontic study models, and an examination and consultation with Dr. Schacher, a Certified Specialist in Orthodontics.

More information can be found at https://myorthodontist.ca/free-consultation

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry that focuses on the treatment of irregularities in the teeth and jaws. Dr. Vic Schacher at Schacher Orthodontics just launched a new range of examinations and consultations to help clients determine their needs and provide an initial estimate of the treatment costs and the time it will take.

The doctor and his staff use state of the art technology and methods to diagnose and plan each client's orthodontic care. As such, they can provide the highest level of accuracy and detail to enhance the client's smile through effective, safe and efficient treatment.

At Schacher Orthodontics, all of the staff are highly trained in providing dental treatments with extreme expertise, precision and quality to establish a cordial relationship with each and every client.

Dr. Victor Schacher graduated from the University of Toronto Faculty of Dentistry. He was Educational Director of the Dental Residency Program for the Hamilton Civic Hospitals in Hamilton for almost 20 years.

In addition, Dr. Schacher is a past president of the Hamilton Academy of Dentistry and the current president of The Brant County Dental Society.

A satisfied patient said: “When I first started out here, I was extremely nervous. The gentle, caring staff here helped me calm down, and convinced me that it’s not so bad. My teeth are now fixed, and I am almost done with my treatment. To anyone who is considering coming here, I can personally say that you will not regret it. By the way, they also have an awesome movie theatre in the waiting room!”

