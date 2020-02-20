A new one-man play has been launched by Station Avenue Productions, who are looking for theaters to host it on the East Coast.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- A new one-man play has been launched by Station Avenue Productions, who are looking for theaters to host it on the East Coast. 3 Egg Creams has received rave reviews for its humorous, thrilling tale of the human experience.

Station Avenue Productions has announced the launch of a new one-man play, called 3 Egg Creams: A Rhapsody in the Rain. It has been held at locations across the East Coast, and they are encouraging local theaters to get in touch to pick up the play.

More information can be found at: https://3eggcreams.bpt.me

The highly regarded play gives audiences the chance to experience a funny, endearing, and dramatic play that examines what it means to be American.

Whether audience members grew up on University Avenue in the Bronx, West Philly, or Cedar Falls, there will be something for everyone.

The play has elements of humor, heartbreak, and is both tough and tender. Vin experiences a transcendent human journey, navigating an age that is redefining the mythos of the American male.

It’s set to the classic American songs of Lou Christie, whose song “Rhapsody In The Rain” tells of a teenager’s coming of age in the back seat of a car during a rain storm.

Station Avenue Productions is now looking for theaters to pick up the play so more audiences can experience the story that Lou Christie, Joe Morton, Federico Castelluccio, Cousin Brucie, and so many others have fallen in love with.

The company is known for its high quality event creation and production services. The event management team produces hundreds of events for all occasions, and are the go-to team for entertainment on the East Coast.

They state: “Our event and production teams are the best in the business. We keep the entertainers happy. We keep you happy. Most important, we keep the event running smooth as silk no matter what happens.”

Any theaters interested in booking 3 Egg Creams: A Rhapsody In The Rain are encouraged to get in touch. This play is perfect for cruise ships, small theatres, retirement facilities, and colleges.

Full details can be found on the URL above, or by visiting: https://stationave.com