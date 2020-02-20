Kenner, LA digital marketing agency 5 Star Strategic Results has launched online reputation management services for local businesses in the city and Greater New Orleans.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- Kenner, LA -- Kenner, LA digital marketing agency 5 Star Strategic Results has launched online reputation management services for local businesses in the city and Greater New Orleans. The agency builds proven-to-convert campaigns that improve brand visibility and a positive reputation in local and hyperlocal markets.

More information about 5 Star Strategic Results is available at https://5starstrategicresults.com

5 Star Strategic Results has launched local online reputation services to manage brand image and authority. The agency's key focus areas are to build brand authority, showcase client testimonials, and boost trust and its visibility to prospective customers.

A Forbes report by an MIT Sloan School of Business Researcher highlights the fundamental human tendency to trust people (and their ratings of businesses) when it comes to online reputation. With 97 percent of consumers searching for local businesses online, boosting online reputation is critical to being visible and making sales.

The online reputation marketing agency in Kenner, LA designs custom reputation management and marketing solutions to build a local reputation. The agency specializes in hyper-local reputation marketing to direct potential customers to a client business within 5 to 10 miles of their location or in a specific geographic area.

5 Star Strategic Results builds campaigns with proven-to-convert strategies based on a complete evaluation of a client brand. These campaigns focus on directing a steady flow of ready-to-buy target customers to a local business's website and social media channels.

As a full-cycle online marketing agency in New Orleans, 5 Star Strategic Results supports online reputation marketing for local Kenner, LA businesses with video marketing, chatbot services, video logos, ebooks, and other media.

According to a spokesperson for 5 Star Strategic Results, "We have developed a reputation marketing system to proactively help local businesses develop a 5-star local online reputation and then market that reputation into more customers and clients. Our solutions are for local brands looking to increase the number of paying customers and are serious about becoming market leaders in their local market."

5 Star Strategic Results is a Kenner, LA digital marketing agency headed by CEO Elysse Curry, a former VP of marketing and leadership development expert. The agency builds custom marketing toolsets to help businesses achieve optimum online exposure and convert leads into sales.

For more information about reputation marketing for local businesses in New Orleans, call 352-262-6655 or visit the URL above.