Wealth Magnet Pro, a digital marketing agency in Lewisville, Texas, announced the launch of an updated range of social media management solutions for businesses interested in creating more connections, interactions and inquiries. The company works closely with each and every client to help boost their brand’s visibility.

More information can be found at https://www.WealthMagnetPro.com

Social media allows companies to reach their customers, while also characterizing their brands and expanding their customer base. The newly launched social media management solutions at Wealth Magnet Pro aim to help businesses with comprehensive social media strategies that drive traffic to their website and provide more opportunities for conversions.

Social media marketing is a form of internet marketing that implements various social media networks in order to achieve marketing communication and branding goals.

Regardless of what industry one's company is in, customers are using social media on a daily basis. As such, it is important for businesses to keep their customers engaged and connected to their brand.

The digital experts at Wealth Magnet Pro provide a wide range of high-value social media management services through which they help businesses achieve tangible results from their social media activities. They enable businesses to join the conversation and generate new leads.

At Wealth Magnet Pro, the social media management service package includes 1 blog article (up to 500 words), unique content verified by Copyscape, royalty free images, 15 social media posts, 11 text posts per month, 2 graphic posts per month, 2 video posts per month, identifying hashtags for the client's industry to be used in posts, scheduling and posting, up to 2 social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn), and monthly reporting.

Eboni Allen, the creator of Wealth Magnet Pro, said: “I created Wealth Magnet Pro as a way to share methods that I’ve learned. People should know that you don’t have to be in the rat race forever. You really can build your own wealth and not just the wealth of your employer. You can take charge of your life and live out your dreams.”

