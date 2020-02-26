A newly updated truck accessory service has been launched by Fred’s Trailers & Truck Accessories. They serve Jacksonville customers with a focus on high quality service.

Fred’s Trailers & Truck Accessories has launched a newly updated service for customers in Jacksonville, Florida. They are a one-stop shop for truck accessories, pickup parts, and professional upgrades and pride themselves on high quality service.

More information can be found at: https://truckaccessoriesjacksonvillefl.com

The site explains that Fred’s Trailers & Truck Accessories have a fully trained, professional team who get customers back on the road quickly. They go above and beyond with each service and offer 15-minute express installation on most parts.

Trucks of all makes can be outfitted at Fred’s, including Ford, Dodge, Chevy, Toyota, GM and more. The team takes a look at customers trucks and helps to find the perfect upgrade for any solution.

Options include tonneau covers, enclosed trailers, spray-in bed liners and more. No appointment is needed, and customers just need to drive into the shop to arrange their service.

A full range of products and upgrades is available on the company website. These include high quality tonneau covers, rockhard spray-in bedliners, tool boxes, bed steps, bed protection, cargo glide, A.R.E Fiberglass, and A.R.E Deluxe Units.

Fred’s is known for its excellent service, and is a premiere truck bed cover installer in Jacksonville, Florida. They feature the most popular brands on all their accessories, and everything is installed to professional standard.

The company states: “We carry the top names in fiberglass, steps, aluminum work tops and tonneau covers. For over 30 years we have been providing the best parts and service available to the city of Jacksonville. We also sell and service both utility and enclosed cargo trailers. We offer a variety of parts and keep tires in stock.”

Fred’s is a family owned business that has been running for 15 years. They are passionate about their service and have a great location in Florida for all their customers’ truck accessory needs.

