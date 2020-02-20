New York law firm The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny updated its services to provide complete legal solutions for cyclists who have been involved in auto accidents.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- Brooklyn, NY -- New York law firm The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny updated its services to provide complete legal solutions for cyclists who have been involved in auto accidents.

The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny, a law firm based in New York City, announced an updated range of legal services for clients who have been involved in bicycle accident. The team of legal experts work closely with each client to assess the circumstances of their accident and determine the best course of legal action.

More details can be found at https://www.rmkinjurylaw.com.

The latest update aims to provide cyclists involved in auto accidents with a professional and reliable legal service.

One of the firm’s specialties is navigating complex no-fault insurance claims. These types of claims are the most frequent route for cyclists looking to obtain their due compensation after an auto accident.

The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny assists clients at every step of the legal process. The service includes assistance in filing a claim, obtaining all necessary medical documentation, and help with any additional examinations.

Depending on the complications of each case, the firm offers a flexible legal solution to help clients get full financial compensation for their injuries and lost wages.

With the recent announcement, the New York law firm continues to expand its legal services to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

To ensure high standards of quality and transparency, the firm covers all legal expenses until their clients win the case.

The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny works with a team of award-winning experienced attorneys with more than a century of combined experience. The New York law firm has recovered more than $250,000,000 for its clients and has established a strong reputation as one of New York’s best personal injury law firms.

A satisfied client said: “Mr. Richard Kenny and his team are the most professional and knowledgeable firm in the greater New York City area. They made me feel as though I was part of their family and comfortable through one of the most challenging times in my life.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.