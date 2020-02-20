The leading industrial supplier and repair company in Toowoomba is now offering a 24hr breakdown Service.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- The leading industrial supplier and repair company in Toowoomba is now offering a 24hr breakdown Service. It expanded its 24hr breakdown service to service those in Quarry & Mining, Industrial, Automotive, and Agriculture industries.

Bearings and Power Transmission has launched their 24hr breakdown service. Bearings and Power Transmission is the recognised industrial supplier in Toowoomba, the Darling Downs and surrounding areas since 2003.

The launch of 24hr breakdown service in Toowoomba is designed to save time for those in Toowoomba and surrounding areas who have heavy equipment in the Quarry & Mining, Industrial, Automotive, and Agriculture industries.

During the trial period of the 24hr breakdown emergency service in Toowoomba, the team at Bearings & Power Transmission found a preponderance of breakdowns of roller chain sprockets. Roller chain sprockets have teeth around a central bore. They are used in combination with roller chains to move conveyors and other heavy industrial machinery.

This Toowoomba business added additional inventory to repair roller chain sprockets as a breakdown of this type may be extremely expensive to a business because of the downtime involved.

They now have available for 24hr breakdown service Tsubaki Roller Chains, BPT Shaft Repair Sleeves, Tsubaki Agri-Tuff, Tsubaki Heavy Duty Drive Chains and Sprockets, Lambda Chains, Tsubaki Neptune G8 Series Chains, Stainless Steel Chain LSK, Taper Locks and British Standard Sprockets.

This local business is the exclusive agent for IXL Oils & Lubricants, Dotmar Engineering Plastics, Holdit Bonding & Adhesives Solutions, Varvel gearboxes and Tsubaki Chains & Sprockets in the Toowoomba area.

The company services include not only the repair of roller chain sprockets but also the repair of Bearings, Power Transmissions, Richmond Wheels & Casters, and Linear Actuators, Anti-Vibration Mounts, Circlips, Grab Kits, Keysteel, Motor Rails, Self Locking Collars, Shaft Collars, Taper Lock Bushes, Wield on Hubs.

A spokesperson for the company related an instance where there was a breakdown at Adventa Seeds, “Craig the maintenance manager was very impressed with the service provided by Bearings and Power Transmission and stated that no other bearing company could have completed everything and certainly not complete it within the time frame Bearings and Power Transmission did. Another very happy customer.” The complete case study may be read at https://bpt.net.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Advanta-Seeds-Case-Studie.pdf

For anyone in Toowoomba, the Darling Downs and the surrounding area needing maintenance or repair of roller chain sprockets please contact the team at Bearings and Power Transmission.

The launch of the company's 24hr breakdown service in Toowoomba begun this year and has already saved local businesses money by repairing their roller chain sprockets.

