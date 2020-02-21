Hart And Sons launches their chimney repair service to residents of Westfield, NJ to resolve issues like cracked crowns or brick mortar joints, damaged flashing, and masonry water damage.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- Westfield, NJ -- Hart And Sons launches their chimney repair service to residents of Westfield, NJ to resolve issues like cracked crowns or brick mortar joints, damaged flashing, and masonry water damage.

Maplewood-based roofing company Hart and Sons launches their chimney repair services for homes in and around Westfield, New Jersey. The company offers both chimney repointing and rebuilding options to their clients to help keep their homes’ aesthetics.

Additional details can be found on the company’s website at: https://hartandsons.com

The newly launched services are aimed at preserving the existing chimney structures of clients’ homes. Hart and Sons often warns their clients against other contractors who immediately recommend tearing down chimneys simply because they lack the necessary brick pointers to handle the repair job, not to mention that taking the chimneys down allows them to earn more compared to doing the repairs.

In contrast, Hart and Sons is fully capable and equipped to handle chimney repointing so that their clients can keep the heritage look of their homes. Repointing refers to the process of renewing the external parts of mortar joints, addressing any weathering and decay in between bricks and preventing undesirable water entry.

Hart and Sons can handle any type of chimney problem, including cracked chimney crowns, loose or damaged flashing, minor cracks in brick mortar joints, and water damage to masonry. There are times when the contractor may also recommend tearing chimneys down. In cases like this, they will provide clients with samples to choose from if they do not find a close match to the existing structure.

In the roofing business since 1920, Hart And Sons is a family-owned and operated company serving various areas of New Jersey. Fully licensed and insured, the contractor takes pride in providing quality custom work and impeccable attention to detail. The roofers and chimney experts on their roster of employees are masters of their crafts, some with over 40 to 50 years of experience.

Serving both residential and commercial products, the company’s roofing services including installation, repair, replacement, restoration, patch, and leak repair. The company also offers carpentry services.

Clients interested in the company’s various services may log on to the above website to access more information and to request a quote.