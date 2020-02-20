Crucial Constructs released a full report on Ty Cohen’s Kindle Cash Flow, a step-by-step online program designed to help stay-at-home moms and beginner entrepreneurs make money.

Crucial Constructs, a website specializing in high-quality online marketing resources, launched a new report on Kindle Cash Flow, an online training program that helps participants become successful self-published authors. Ideal for stay-at-home moms and everyone else interested in a sustainable home-based business model, the course provides a step-by-step approach which anyone can use to make money creating and selling books online.

More details can be found at https://crucialconstructs.com/kin/.

The latest announcement aims to provide a practical resource for anyone interested in creating an online business selling books on any type of subject.

The course has been developed by Ty Cohen, a successful author, speaker and marketing expert who has sold over 100,000 Kindle and paperback books combined.

Ty has developed a proprietary strategy which he uses to turn Word documents into best-selling Kindle books.

The writing part itself doesn’t have to be complicated and it can be easily outsourced. Though entrepreneurs who can write are at an advantage, the business model is perfectly suitable for those who don’t have any writing experience or skills.

According to the new report, Ty’s course offers participants all the resources needed to create and sell e-books on Kindle and build an automated passive income.

The report explains: “He teaches how to find a subject that people want to learn about. He teaches you how to find a ghost writer if you don’t want to write. Then he shows you step-by-step how to get it uploaded, published, and set up so that it looks appealing and people will buy it.”

The course is currently available through the online learning platform Lurn.

The report also offers a breakdown of the numerous bonuses that come with the main course, including the Money-Making Categories to Publish to and the Google Kindle Crunch.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.