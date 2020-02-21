Partituki is a top supplier of physical, digital, and professional birthday supplies for kids’ parties. It offers printables, stationery, and party decorations, among other kids’ products.

Barcelona, Catalonia - Partituki has launched the first free RSVP tool as part of its ongoing effort to provide innovative solutions that make kids party invitations simpler and more successful. The new tool enables users to create a free RSVP by filling the party details on their online form.

The tool helps to simplify the RSVP process. The party hosts merely need to fill details such as the location, time, and date of the event. The simplified process allows parents or guardians to create an RSVP within a few minutes. This free service is available to all clients.

One of the main challenges when planning a kids’ party is pinning down accurate counts on attendees. The new tool promises to generate more accurate counts so that parents and guardians can confirm the guest list before the actual day.

The new tool offers an easy to understand user experience. The questions and information needed from the user are direct and straightforward, which makes the process faster. Other additional features include access to a guest list, location maps, and email notifications for more accessible and understandable navigation and creation.

Since an RSVP solicits confirmation from invitees, this new tool offers a modern and innovative method of obtaining responses from guests. It has an event dashboard for users to manage their created RSVP easily. It also includes different functions, such as the comments and pictures tab. These features enable invitees to confirm their availability in a good time.

As is always the case with Partituki, the new tool comes with additional freebies. Users not only will be able to follow up on invitations but also get free products via email or Facebook. The website provides an easy and affordable shopping experience for party decorations and birthday gifts.

Since it’s not always easy for older parents to use online resources, Partituki offers assistance to its clients. A quick response team will answer questions or respond to client feedback. This communication makes it easy for users to get directions on how to use the RSVP tool.

The RSVP website is now ready and running for everyone interested in using the free tool.