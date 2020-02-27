According to studies, certain vitamin E isomers work as a protective antioxidant that combats cholesterol oxidation.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have long warned that not being able to manage cholesterol levels could result in various undesirable health consequences.

According to experts, there are two types of cholesterol namely the HDL or good cholesterol and LDL or the bad one. They have long been recommending to resort to the measures helpful in reducing LDL levels inside the body.

There are many foods that can cause LDL levels to skyrocket. This is why it is always best to learn about the nutrition facts in the labels of food products.

Multiple studies have shown that increases in blood cholesterol levels may be triggered by consumption of high saturated fats and trans fats.

It is worth mentioning that saturated facts can be found in animal products, such as ice-cream, butter, milk, cheese, fatty meats like bacon and sausage, poultry with skin, and egg yolks.

Health care providers strongly recommend limiting consumption of these foods. Trans fats should also be reduced, such as French fries, chips, crackers, muffins, and cookies.

In addition to avoiding or reducing consumption of some foods, it is similarly important to maintain a healthy weight, avoid smoking, and exercising.

When it comes to managing cholesterol levels, it is wise to take into account the use of nutrients like vitamin E.

According to studies, certain vitamin E isomers work as a protective antioxidant that combats cholesterol oxidation. They have been found to work wonders in fighting free radical damage in the body, which results in the oxidation of cholesterol.

Scientists also found that vitamin E possesses three double bonds that have positive effects on cardiovascular health. Experts say this is due to their ability to decrease the activity of a certain enzyme that manages cholesterol production/synthesis (called HMG-CoA reductase).

These isomers found in vitamin E can also prevent the adhesion of cells, and this means it slows the progression of a condition called atherosclerosis. This disease is actually characterized by the thickening or hardening of the arteries.

There are many other mechanisms in which vitamin E can benefit cholesterol levels in the body. Aside from its cholesterol-health effects, its use has also been associated with many other health benefits.

