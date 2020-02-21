Rivera Events, an award-winning South Florida events, and catering company has launched its updated party and buffet lunch menu.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- Miami, FL -- Rivera Events, an award-winning South Florida events, and catering company has launched its updated party and buffet lunch menu. The company showcased its lineup of 13 menus with a special focus on catering for business lunches and corporate events in Miami.

More information about Rivera Events and their new menus is available at https://riveraevents.com/catering-services/menus

The five-star-rated event catering company in Miami unveiled a new set of catering menus curated by some of the city's finest culinary professionals. The new lunch menu has been upgraded to showcase a unique selection of South Florida cuisine and perennial luncheon favorites.

Rivera Events lunch menu now includes several chef's special stations for salads, quesadillas, tostones, sliders, and sushi. The lunch menu features fresh local vegetables and seafood, alongside gourmet sandwiches, pasta, and assorted meats.

The party catering service in Miami also introduced a new Hors d'oeuvres menu with more than 25 delectable appetizers for cocktail parties and corporate events. The new menu complements Rivera Events charcuterie boards & platters featuring local, French, and Italian cheeses and cured meats.

Rivera Events offers plated catering events and more than 13 menus with vegan, USDA organic, and gluten-free options. The company specializes in American, Italian, Caribbean, Mexican, Hispanic, Asian, and Mediterranean cuisine.

According to a spokesperson for the business lunch catering service in Miami, "Every special event is a once in a lifetime experience that must be curated by trusted professionals. We're known for exceeding our client's expectations through their hearts, minds and of course their taste buds. In keeping with our tradition of creating 5-star excellence, we are excited to introduce our new party and lunch menus."

Rivera Events is a family-owned catering, entertainment, and hospitality business in Miami, FL. The business was founded in 2008 by Ivan and Vanessa Rivera as a catering company that sets new standards for the industry.

For more information about catering in Miami, call 786-226-4293 or visit the URL above.