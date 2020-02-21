Quilted Memories LLC announces the launch of their customized t-shirt quilts. These make great gifts for young high school or college graduates.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- Arlington, TX -- Quilted Memories LLC announces the launch of their customized t-shirt quilts. These make great gifts for young high school or college graduates. Their quilts are handmade and of consistently high quality.

Quilted Memories LLC announces the launch of its t-shirt quilts. They are based out of Arlington Heights, Illinois and their high-quality quilts can be used as a gift for school graduations and other special occasions.

For more information visit their website at https://mytshirtquilts.com

Quilted Memories LLC in Arlington Heights, Illinois, announce the launch of their range of handmade t-shirt and memory quilts. These make great gifts for youngsters who are graduating out of school or college.

When various other mementos run the risk of getting lost or being broken, memory quilts are a practical and long-lasting keepsake. It can be used for many years and can bring back many nostalgic good memories for the recipient.

All the quilts created by Quilted Memories LLC are handmade. They can be created out of any old material that has emotional value for the recipient. Most often, they are created out of old t-shirts. Old photographs can also be incorporated into the design. Therefore it is customized according to the clothing and other materials provided for the order.

These quilts can be also used as gift items for special occasions such as birthdays and the holidays. The quilters who make the products have decades of experience and bring unwaveringly high quality to their work. These quilts can be confidently gifted because they are made of the highest quality fleece as the backing material for the t-shirts. As opposed to the thin cotton backing provided by other quilts, these are very warm, soft, and durable.

Quilted Memories LLC gives the customer complete control over the quilt that they are ordering. A design kit is emailed to every customer so that the design can be easily finalized without a lot of back and forth.

Quilted Memories LLC donates a portion of the proceeds from every quilt that is sold by them to the SEWonderful Quilts Organization.

For more information visit their website given above or call them on +1-630-423-5996.