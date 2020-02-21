Warwick Implant & Restorative Dentistry, an Oklahoma City cosmetic dentistry has introduced a special offer on Invisalign clear aligners.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- Oklahoma City, OK -- Warwick Implant & Restorative Dentistry, an Oklahoma City cosmetic dentistry has introduced a special offer on Invisalign clear aligners. The practice offers $1800 off Invisalign treatments for new patients in 2020.

More information about Warwick Implant & Restorative Dentistry is available at https://warwickdentalokc.com

The top-rated Invisalign dentist in Oklahoma City has launched a special discount on Invisalign clear aligners as part of an ongoing campaign to improve dental health in the local community. Invisalign is the world's preferred clear dental aligner that corrects several conditions including overbite, underbite, crossbite, and crowded teeth.

As an OKC local cosmetic and implant dentists office, Warwick Implant & Restorative Dentistry uses the latest in orthodontic technologies to correct tooth alignment and improve aesthetics. The Northwest Oklahoma City family dental practice recommends Invisalign to patients who want to avoid the challenges of cumbersome traditional dental braces.

Invisalign treatment at the Oklahoma City orthodontist begins with an initial consultation to determine the type of aligners and the duration of the treatment. Experienced dental technicians then create custom-fit removable aligners that gently realign teeth. The process involves a periodic change of aligners until the treatment is complete.

Warwick Implant & Restorative Dentistry's new year offer of up to $1,800 off Invisalign treatments focuses on improving dental aesthetics and functionality. Traditional braces and wires are relatively uncomfortable and restrict wearers from active sports and several types of food.

The dental alignment center in Oklahoma City recommends Invisalign because they can be removed before playing sports or eating. Research published in BMC Oral Health identifies that patients using Invisalign invisible aligners experienced better oral hygiene and satisfaction over those who used traditional braces.

More information about discounted Invisalign treatment in Oklahoma City is available at https://warwickdentalokc.com/clear-aligner

Warwick Implant & Restorative Dentistry is the region's premier dental facility for invisible clear aligners, full mouth rehabilitation, laser dentistry, bridges, veneers, periodontal assessments, and other services.

According to a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City family dental care center, "The new year is a great time to rejuvenate your smile with safe, quick, and affordable Invisalign treatments delivered by experienced dental professionals. We are delighted to offer this discount to new Invisalign customers at our Northwest Oklahoma City dental offices."

Warwick Implant & Restorative Dentistry is headed by managing dentist Dr. David Lawrence, a member of the American Dental Association Academy of General Dentistry, American Association of Implant Dentistry, the Oklahoma Dental Association and other professional associations. The practice offers free dental consultations and value-added dental services.

For more information about special offers on Invisalign in OKC, call 405-722-7071 or visit the links above.