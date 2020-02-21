Orlando, Florida decorative concrete contractor Dreamcrete Custom Creations expanded its services to provide high-quality concrete furniture for clients in Orlando, Celebration, Winter Park.

Dreamcrete Custom Creations, a decorative concrete services contractor based in Orlando, Florida, announced an updated range of services to provide custom concrete furniture, counterops and sinks. The company uses high-quality equipment to create fully personalized concrete works for a wide range of residential and commercial projects.

More details can be found at https://www.dreamcretecc.com/concrete-countertops.

The latest announcement aims to provide clients in the Orlando area with access to a professional decorative concrete solution for all types of interior and exterior furniture.

The company can manufacture concrete conference tables, counter tables, chairs, benches and a wide range of other products.

Depending on the needs and preferences of each client, the furniture can be installed both indoors and outdoors. Available decorations include natural stone, imprinting, staining and many others.

Orlando residents and business owners can also contact Dreamcrete Custom Creations for high-quality concrete sinks and countertops.

All concrete projects are undertaken by experienced professionals undertaking constant training and using cutting-edge equipment. Unlike other materials, concrete furniture offers high durability and can be easily integrated into a wide range of architectural and design styles.

With the latest update, the Orlando company continues to expand its range of high-quality decorative concrete services. The contractor is also available for decorative concrete flooring, floor coatings, driveway and patio installation, and many others.

Dreamcrete Custom Creations was founded by Zach Dandera, Gary Millar and Bruce Powers, a trio with more than two decades of experience in concrete contracting, customer service and business management. The company has achieved a strong reputation as one of Orlando’s best decorative concrete contractors, as shown by its high Google rating out of more than 70 customer reviews.

A satisfied client said: “We had a great experience with Dreamcrete! They built our bathroom sink and it is amazing! Zack and Gary are great to work with. We drove down to save on shipping and met Gary in person and he was wonderful, letting us know how to maintain our concrete sink. Plus we got to see some of his other work which was awesome!”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.