Vinyard Institute of Plastic Surgery (VIPS), a plastic surgery clinic in Port St. Lucie, Florida, announced the launch of an updated range of cosmetic plastic surgery for men and women, including tummy tuck, lower body lift, BODYtite, and liposuction. The clinic offers patients a welcoming environment in which to receive cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery.

Many women and men consider a tummy tuck or other body procedures to gain a slimmer abdomen by eliminating excess skin and fat resulting from pregnancy, aging, fluctuations in weight or prior surgery. The newly updated cosmetic plastic surgery solutions at Vinyard Institute of Plastic Surgery (VIPS) aim to provide a seamless, comfortable medical experience for all patients.

Many patients feel anxious about undergoing surgical procedures, whatever their nature. The bright, modern facility at Vinyard Institute of Plastic Surgery (VIPS) is friendly and welcoming and helps make nervous patients feel more calm leading up to and following their procedures.

Vinyard Institute of Plastic Surgery (VIPS) is led by Dr. William J. Vinyard. Dr. Vinyard can provide a comprehensive suite of beauty treatments to help patients look younger, increase confidence in their appearance, and improve the quality of their lives.

Dr. Vinyard is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon who performs a majority of his surgeries for the face, breast, body and skin at local hospitals and accredited surgical centers. He truly has the artistic vision and talent to provide each and every patient with the results they want.

A satisfied client said: “Dr. Vinyard and his staff are amazing! I've never felt so welcome and so comfortable knowing that I'm in such capable hands. Not only is Dr. Vinyard a leader in his field, but he truly cares and goes above and beyond the call of duty for each and every one of his clients. You can count on him to deliver exactly as he promises.”

