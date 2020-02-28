Curcumin has been found useful not just in aiding a variety of diseases, but may more specifically aid in skin problems like scleroderma and psoriasis.

It is worth noting that this disease has been found to not just be prevalent in the U.S., but across the globe.

According to experts, this complicated, chronic disease is considered an autoimmune disease and is characterized by the overproduction of collagen. It is speculated to be due to a combination of a genetic predisposition and an environmental trigger.

Some patients have visible signs of the disease such as tight, thin skin or changes in skin pigmentation. It is important to remember that there are life-changing symptoms just like problems affecting the esophagus, heart, lungs, blood vessels, digestive system, and kidneys.

Experts say that scleroderma can be challenging to diagnose as many suffer for 3 to 5 years before getting a diagnosis.

In cases of scleroderma, experts recommend the use of a natural remedy like curcumin. This phytochemical can be found in turmeric, which is an Ayurvedic spice that has a long history of medicinal use.

In 2007, a study was published in the Journal of Advances in experimental and medicinal biology.

Curcumin has been found useful not just in aiding a variety of diseases, but may more specifically aid in skin problems like scleroderma and psoriasis. Its therapeutic benefits have been found to be primarily due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

It is worth mentioning that in multiple research studies, curcumin has also been discovered to have genoprotective, antifungal, antibacterial, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, anti-amyloidogenic, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

Researchers reveal that curcumin’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties aid in eliminating free radicals. They also inhibit substances that could otherwise cause flare-ups.

It is worth noting that the therapeutic agents found in curcumin have been scientifically found to potentially aid in warding off a range of diseases and disorders. These healing properties may be extremely useful in increasing protection against some of the world’s deadliest and common conditions.

