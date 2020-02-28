According to various clinical trials, supplementation of omega-3s can effectively promote weight loss, fat loss, and belly fat loss.

(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Obesity has long been considered to be a global epidemic. As a matter of fact, it is a serious public health challenge faced by many governments and health organizations. There are many ways to maintain a healthy weight, and one is to be nourished with certain nutrients.

Fish oil’s omega-3s are believed to be effective fat-fighting fats. Omega-3s are not a regular part of the Westerner’s diet. These healthy fats are essential for the functioning and health of the body and brain.

The Body mass index (BMI) is measured through a person’s height and weight, and is used to detect possible weight problems.

According to research, lower levels of omega-3 fatty acids are linked with higher BMI results. This means increasing omega-3 levels can potentially reduce the risk of weight problems. It is undeniable that BMI is an efficient screening tool.

However, it has serious limitations because of its inability to differentiate fat and lean (muscle) mass. It has been recommended that body fat percentage is vital in distinguishing healthy and unhealthy people. It is important to note that belly fat is dangerous, and it is more indicative of poor health than BMI.

Low omega-3 levels are also found to be associated with the accumulation of belly fat. As a matter of fact, high omega-3s can decrease fat cell size, and thus, reduce belly fat.

Researchers suggest that incorporating omega-3 fats in one’s diet can potentially be an effective measure in managing BMI and belly fat better.

According to various clinical trials, supplementation of omega-3s can effectively promote weight loss, fat loss, and belly fat loss. To boost fat loss potential, omega-3 fats may be added to an exercise program. Individuals who follow a nutritionally balanced calorie-restricted diet may also use fish oil to boost weight loss potential.

Omega-3s works by improving body composition. This is done by boosting metabolism and fat burning potential. Omega-3s also appear to have the ability to suppress appetite, which can result in reduced consumption of calories.

These healthy fats can be obtained from eating fish, such as tuna, sardines, salmon, and halibut. There are also fish oil supplements available, which are thought to contain high levels of omega-3s.

Individuals who want to manage a healthy weight may take fish oil supplements. One of the best things about using this natural remedy is that it doesn’t only have weight management benefits, but also other health effects (http://amazon.com/Omega-Fish-Oil-Supplement-Softgels/dp/B00O8NS20K/).

